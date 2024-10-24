RAM Investment Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWB stock opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

