Raymond James Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

