ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 69.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $0.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00104337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.