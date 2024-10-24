ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 75.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $20.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00104250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.