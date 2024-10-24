Regan Passlow Purchases 10,600 Shares of Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Regan Passlow purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$14,840.00 ($9,893.33).

Regan Passlow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 5th, Regan Passlow acquired 15,270 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$20,003.70 ($13,335.80).

Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

Teaminvest Private Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Teaminvest Private Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teaminvest Private Group’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

