Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
Renasant Stock Performance
NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
