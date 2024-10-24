Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avidbank Q4 Earnings

Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

AVBH has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Avidbank Stock Performance

AVBH opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

