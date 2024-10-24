Reviewing Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) and Its Competitors

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Guided Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Guided Therapeutics Competitors
|259
|780
|1923
|59
|2.59
As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,172.71%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Guided Therapeutics
|$100,000.00
|-$3.49 million
|-5.35
|Guided Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.06 billion
|$91.09 million
|84.44
Guided Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Guided Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-138.23%
|Guided Therapeutics Competitors
|-350.61%
|-97.06%
|-31.48%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Guided Therapeutics competitors beat Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.
