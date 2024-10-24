RiverTree Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 7.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 443,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,364. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

