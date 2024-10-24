Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,798 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. StoneX Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,494,000 after acquiring an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 341.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,839,839.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

