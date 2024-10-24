Riverwater Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.