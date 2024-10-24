Riverwater Partners LLC Has $508,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PHG opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

