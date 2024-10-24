Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.97. 249,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.