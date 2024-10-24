Robert W. Baird Boosts UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $200.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.17. UniFirst has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.81.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,418,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,700,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,989,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

