Rogco LP Sells 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rogco LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,216,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 443,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

