Rogco LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rogco LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

