Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 530 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

