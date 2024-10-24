Romano Brothers AND Company Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $285.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

