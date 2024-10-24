Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

