Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

