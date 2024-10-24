Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $1.49 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,310,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
