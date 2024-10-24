Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $1.49 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,310,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.