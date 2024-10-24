Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.03. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Roots Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

