Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.210-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $547.69. 134,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.70.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

