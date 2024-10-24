Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.210-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.88. 145,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.46. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

