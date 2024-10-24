Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for Generac Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

