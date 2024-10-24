RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.580 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.58 EPS.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

