SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAP stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.27. SAP has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $288.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

