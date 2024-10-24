Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $698.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.54 or 0.03783729 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00040263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,931,569,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,910,987,768 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

