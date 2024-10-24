School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 105,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 4.0% of School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

