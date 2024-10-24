Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:SOI opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income has a one year low of GBX 233.50 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £660.15 million, a PE ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.67.
