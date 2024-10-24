Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,756,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 209,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.