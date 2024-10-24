Scotiabank Forecasts Lower Earnings for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

