Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook of IP FY2025 Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

