ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,075.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.58.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

NOW opened at $907.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $880.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

