Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $277.44 million and $3.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,330.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.85 or 0.00528518 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009124 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00103669 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00232419 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00026848 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00070531 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
