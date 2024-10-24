Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $277.44 million and $3.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,330.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.85 or 0.00528518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00103669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00232419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00070531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

