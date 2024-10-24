Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.