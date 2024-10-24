Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 24,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

