Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $4,654,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.19%.

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

