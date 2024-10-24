SimpliFi Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SimpliFi Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

