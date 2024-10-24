SLERF (SLERF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.41 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. SLERF has a total market cap of $103.69 million and approximately $36.41 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SLERF has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00245186 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.18684917 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,815,788.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

