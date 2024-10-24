SmarDex Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $65.19 million and approximately $119,771.76 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,726,528,563 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,725,210,749.850866 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00751605 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $209,953.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

