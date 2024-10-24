SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.22. 30,482,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 45,730,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

