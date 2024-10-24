SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPLG opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

