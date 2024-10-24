SOL Capital Management CO Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UNH stock opened at $564.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $584.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

