SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $131.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

