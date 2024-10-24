Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Southern Empire Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Empire Resources
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.