Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

