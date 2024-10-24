SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,132,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 402,216 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.67.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

