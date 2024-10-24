SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,208 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $252,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,801. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $253.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

