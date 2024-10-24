Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

