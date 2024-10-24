Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Holdings in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,175 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Tenon Medical were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

TNON stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 4,819.46% and a negative net margin of 411.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

